Union beats Radford for first-ever state title appearance; Honaker girls make it back to the big game

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – The Union High School boys basketball team made history Friday night, reaching the school’s first-ever state championship game. The Bears beat Radford, 42-35 in the Class 2 boys state semifinals in their home gym.

With the win, they now face off against East Rockingham in the state championship game on Sunday at 3 p.m., again in their home gym since Region D teams host throughout the playoffs as determined by the VHSL.

Union High School was created in 2013 in a consolidation of Powell Valley, Pound, and Appalachia High Schools. Before that, Powell Valley and Appalachia had reached the state finals back in the 1970’s.

A low scoring game still couldn’t stop Bears weapon Bradley Bunch from hitting the books, scoring 15 points and also grabbing seven rebounds. Sean Cusano added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Sharpshooter Alex Rasnick only scored seven, a low total for him, but made a clutch three-pointer in the 4th quarter right after Radford tied the game.

In the VHSL Class 1 girls state championship, Honaker repeats last year’s feat by reaching the title game, this time with a 53-47 win over George Wythe at home. The Lady Tigers also play their title game on Sunday at 3 p.m., set to host Riverheads.

This run is especially gratifying for Honaker after last year’s trip to the state title game ended right there… at the title game. After arriving in Richmond, the VHSL canceled the remaining title games which meant the Lady Tigers couldn’t play their game and was deemed co-champs.