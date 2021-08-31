Unicoi County vs. Madison High football game canceled due to COVID-19

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County High School Coach Drew Rice announced Tuesday that the Blue Devils won’t take on Madison High School on Friday.

According to Rice, the game was canceled due to a quarantine situation at Madison.

Unfortunately, we will not be playing our game with Madison High School (NC) this Friday due to a quarantine situation at Madison. We will be back in action Friday, September 10th, at home against Happy Valley! — Drew Rice (@Drice81) August 31, 2021

Rice said that the Blue Devils will take on Happy Valley High School at home on Friday, Sept. 10.

Other area football games have already been canceled or postponed this week due to COVID-19. The matchups between Richlands and Union and Daniel Boone and Cherokee High School were also postponed. Daniel Boone has since made plans to travel to Loudon County Friday.