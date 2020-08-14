Unicoi County releases high school football ticket distribution plan

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County Schools has released its ticket distribution plan for the 2020 high school football season.

The school system announced that 1,000 tickets will be available to purchase for each home football game. That’s 33 percent of Gentry Stadium’s capacity.

Premium season tickets will still be honored. General admission season tickets will also count toward the 1,000 ticket maximum.

Families of football players, cheerleaders, and band members will get priority for purchasing tickets. They will be allowed to purchased tickets on the Monday prior to each home game. Students will be responsible for purchasing the tickets by the end of the day Monday.

The remaining tickets will be available for purchase online beginning on the Tuesday before each home game.

No tickets will be sold at the gate on Friday nights.

Read the full plan below: