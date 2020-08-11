Unicoi County Blue Devils reveal newly renovated football stadium

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – One local football team is ready for the upcoming season, and has a newly renovated stadium to show off.

The Unicoi County High School Blue Devils are scheduled to kick off the season Aug. 21 at home against South Greene High School.

$3.15 million were used to demolish the stands, build a new press box, lights, paved parking area, new field house and concession stands.

“Man, it’s going to bring a whole new atmosphere I think,” said Isaiah Smith, Unicoi County Middle Linebacker. “Usually, we get a pretty good atmosphere here in Erwin, like literally everybody comes to the games, but now it’s just going to be ten times more.”

The actual football playing surface was remains unchanged.

“Hopefully a real source of pride for the community,” said Unicoi Head Coach Drew Rice. “I feel like it already was, but it definitely needed some work, so we feel like it’s certainly is more than a face-lift, it’s kind of a complete renovation, but we’re super excited about it.”