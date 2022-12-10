(WJHL) – After a busy Friday in the high school hoops realm, a handful of teams hit the floor again around the Tri-Cities on Saturday.

Unicoi County withstood a run from Morristown West in the late stages, but prevailed with a hard-fought 68-59 win in double overtime.

The Doubletree Roundball Showcase rolled along on Saturday from Science Hill High School, as well. The Lady Warriors of Wise Central put a period on their perfect weekend with a victory over Dobyns-Bennett, 52-48.

The Lady Hilltoppers had defending champions Bearden on the ropes for much of their matchup, but the visitors rallied for a 48-43 victory.

OTHER SATURDAY SCORES:

Elizabethton 69, Farragut 39 (Doubletree Roundball/Girls)

Volunteer 69, Farragut 67 (Doubletree Roundball/Boys)

Bearden 60, Science Hill 31 (Doubletree Roundball/Boys)

Gate City 54, West Ridge 34 (Girls)

West Ridge 64, Gate City 58 (Boys)

A.C. Reynolds (NC) 67, Dobyns-Bennett 57 (Boys)

Daniel Boone 58, Enka (NC) 15 (Girls)

Enka (NC) 94, Daniel Boone 78 (Boys)

North Greene 56, Chuckey-Doak 39 (Girls)

Chuckey-Doak 71, North Greene 59 (Boys)

Morristown West 62, Unicoi County 60 (Girls)