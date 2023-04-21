Johnson City, TN — On the high school baseball diamond tonight Science Hill the 25th ranked team in the country and No. 1 team in the state with a (23-1) record welcomed the old guard Unicoi Co. TVA Credit Union ballpark.

There was a time when the only thing you could count on was death and Unicoi Co. making it too the state, last night they looked like the team of old leading 8-2…. Braden Hendrickson would add on more this shot up the middle allows Chris Chavez to come in to score and the Blue Devils led 9-2.

Very next inning the Hilltoppers would try and mount a come back…Ryan Smith turns on this pitch and gives it a ride over the homerun line even though it bounced back onto the field of the play…The solo homerun made it 9-3.

From there Blue Devils pitcher Gavin Tipton did his stuff shutting down the Hilltoppers and pulling the major upset 13-7.