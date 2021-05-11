Unicoi Co., North Greene win baseball district championships; tournaments continue through this week

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Check out a recap of Tuesday’s district tournament action covered by News Channel 11 Sports, and watch the highlights in the clip above!

District 1-AA baseball championship

Unicoi Co. beats Sullivan South, 6-4

The Blue Devils return to glory, winning their first district title since 2016. They made the title game by beating Elizabethton on Saturday, which bumped the top-seeded Cyclones to the loser’s bracket game, then lost that game to Sullivan South to lose their spot in regionals and end their season. The Rebels earned a spot in regionals with the appearance, but settled for district runner-up after Lucas Slagle turned out the Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark lights himself! He racked up 13 strikeouts on the night, including back-to-back punchouts in the 6th inning with two Rebels runners on base.

District 1-A baseball championship

North Greene beats University High, 5-1

The small school squads battled at David Crockett’s baseball field, with the Huskies coming out on top after scoring all five runs in the 3rd inning to take the lead for good. Tucker Owen dropped down a sneaky bunt to get it started, then Micah Jones scored on an error to pour it on. Both teams still advance to regionals.

District 1-AAA baseball losers’ bracket final

Tennessee High beats Daniel Boone, 1-0

These Big 7 squads battled to get to the district championship game, and the Vikings squeaked out the narrow win to stay alive and get a rematch with Science Hill for all the marbles. TN High got the only run in the first inning, and that’s all they needed with Mason Johns on the mound, striking out 13 and allowing just two hits to stifle the Trailblazers.

District 1-AAA softball opening round

Daniel Boone beats Cherokee, 12-2

The Big 7 softball tournament got delayed after last week’s rain delayed important seeding games that needed to be played on Friday. The Lady Trailblazers got it started by teeing off on Cherokee, while Dobyns-Bennett and Tennessee High also advanced. Tennessee High travels to top-seeded Crockett and D-B takes on Boone.

District 1-A softball semifinals

North Greene beats Cloudland, 4-0

Greeneville’s Legion Field was the host site for these semifinal matchups, with top-seeded Unaka getting it started by beating Sullivan South and North Greene following with a shutout performance. The Lady Highlanders bats had trouble getting anything going against Cambell Graby, notching 10 strikeouts while allowing no runs and just seven hits for the Lady Huskies. Unaka and North Greene square off in the district title game on Thursday back at Legion Field.