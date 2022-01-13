Knoxville, TN — Hall of fame high school football coach and Unicoi Co. native Clark Duncan announced his retirement this afternoon. He spent the last 13 seasons leading the South Doyle program.. ending his tenure leading the Cherokees with a 79-74 record.
The former Volunteer defensive back will finish the school year as athletic director and plans to help in the hiring process for the next head coach at South Doyle.
In 20-20, he led the Cherokees to a state semifinal appearance.
and he also had coaching stints at Powell.. and at Fulton as an assistant
Unicoi Co. native Clark Duncan calling it quits as head coach at South Doyle
