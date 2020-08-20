Unicoi Co. expected to lean heavily on the arm of QB Brock Thompson

Unicoi Co., TN — The Unicoi Co. Blue Devils will kick off their season in 2 days when they welcome South Greene to the newly renovated Gentry stadium, but that’s about all the Rebels will find new on the Unicoi Co. football team especially on the offensive side of the ball where quarterback Brock Thompson who has basically started every year since he was a freshman returns for his senior season.

The Blue Devils did lose “Mr. Everything” running back Cody Lewis to graduation, so with some help on the edge for Thompson the Rebels who had an incredible season with a 10-2 record could see a much different Blue Devils team Friday night.

“We are going to lean on him and obviously we lost Cody a 2-time state running back and that’s going to be tough to replace but we have 4 senior WR’s and a senior QB so I think we will probably throw it around a little bit more than we have the last 2 years and kind of let him do his thing out there so we are excited to see what happens, says head coach Drew Rice.”

“I just think our passing game is going to be excellent but people are not going to notice our run game because we have two big ones and we have a small fast one and people are not going to game plan for that I think we’ll hit them in the mouth with our run game too, according to quarterback Brock Thompson”