Tri-Cities, TN — District championships were on the line tonight around the Tri-Cities, each had already locked in a spot for the region but who would charter the easier road and go in as champions were decided tonight

As we head to the Birdcage this was a rock fight all night between these two teams. Cyclones Bryson Rollins takes this inside and then muscles his way up for two points…He had 16

The Blue Devils would come right back…. Grant Hensley from the side pocket drops the three-ball. He had 11pts. Then the Blue Devils clean the glass when Lucas Slage comes down with the rebound and goes back up for the score…He was the tournament MVP with 16pts

This would go into overtime. Cyclones Bryce Van Huss scores here but it wasn’t enough as Blue Devils win 63-62.

In the district 2-A championship, it was Chuckey-Doak facing South Greene at Snyder Gymnasium

Rebels were playing catch tonight… Clint Lamb goes right down the main street…dipsey do for the basket…He had 19 pts. Watch the nice pass from the Black Knights Isaiah Treadway to Christian Derry who had 30 gives back to Treadway for the lay-in

Then Roberto Vasquez feeds Cadin Tullock in the corner and he drills the 3-ptr… He had 22. Later Treadway would do it himself when he goes coast to coast for the lay-in. He had 23

Chuckey-Doak wins the district 91-79