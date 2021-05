RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- While Virginia's universal indoor mask mandate has ended, face coverings are still being required in K-12 schools, except in certain circumstances like socially-distant outdoor recess.

On Monday evening, Gov. Ralph Northam's office further clarified that the updated order allows spectators at outdoor school sports to go without a mask if they are fully vaccinated. Alena Yarmosky, the governor's spokesperson, said fans who are not vaccinated should still wear a face covering in accordance with new CDC guidance at outdoor school events, though it's not technically required.