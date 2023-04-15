STONEY CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the most prolific scorers in Northeast Tennessee high school basketball history is sticking close to home for the next few years.

Unaka guard Lyndie Ramsey intends to continue her academic and basketball career at East Tennessee State University. Ramsey plans to sign her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, April 19.

Ramsey is a four-time Class 1A All-State selection and has twice been a TSSAA Miss Basketball finalist.

She has also scored more than 2,800 points in her high school career, which is a school and Northeast Tennessee 5-on-5 girl’s basketball record.