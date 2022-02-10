Murfreesboro, TN — The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications on Monday, March 14 and this year’s crop has two from Northeast Tennessee.

From the side, it’s Lyndie Ramsey from the Unaka Lady Rangers. So far this season she has her team ranked 9th in the latest A.P. high school poll at 19-5. Ramsey has averaged 26.0 points per game and she is nearing 2-thousand career points… She also averages 7.3 rebounds 4 steals and 2.3 assists per game

And on the boys’ side Greeneville guard Jakobi Gillespie makes his 2nd straight appearance on the class 3-A Mr. basketball finalist list…Gillespi has helped the Greene Devils to the state 3rd ranking in Class 3-A with a 21-6 record…

The Belmont signee is trying to become the first winner from Northeast Tennessee in almost 40 years while averaging 28 points a game and he too is nearing the 2-thousand points in a career mark…