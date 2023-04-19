Stoney Creek, TN– It could be a long time before basketball fans in Carter Co. see a more prolific scorer than Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey…. Good news is they don’t have far to travel to see her on the college level.

This afternoon in front of family and friends Ramsey signed a national letter of intent with Brenda Mock Brown and the ETSU women’s basketball program.

During her time as a Lady Ranger Ramsey was a 2 time finalist for the TSSAA Class 1-A Ms Basketball award, she nearly surpassed 3-thousand career points … setting the NE Tennessee 5-on-5 record and she was named an All-State player all four seasons of her career …

In the end her decision had to do with family and ETSU coaches.

“The issue is closer to home for me, and I wanted to stay closer to my family. I didn’t want to get away from my little brother because he has a huge impact on my life. And so 20 minutes down the road is nothing to an hour and a half or 2 hours. I love everybody. I love the coaches. The coaches are awesome.They’re very super energetic and everything, and they are there just like coach that I want to be coached by, says Ramsey.”

This season Ramsey averaged 29 points per game and 10 rebounds.