Gate City, VA — Boys Class 1 quarterfinal from Gate City …. Twin Springs and George Wythe clashing on the court. Pick it up third quarter … BJ Castle left open in the far corner … swishes home a 3 … Titans up by 22

Maroons getting up and down the court … trying to stay close … David Goode flying in for a right handed layup. Then Titans go to work inside … Connor Lane – getting to his spot … finishing thru contact for a pair…

Later – Ryan Horne … driving and dropping off for Bradley Owens … bucket and the foul…

== Twins Springs rolls into the state semifinals … 85-55