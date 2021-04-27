Tuesday’s baseball/softball action: Dobyns-Bennett spoils Science Hill’s undefeated conference record

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Check out a recap of Tuesday’s action on the diamond and watch highlights in the clip above!

Dobyns-Bennett beats Science Hill, 6-5

After winning on Monday, the Hilltoppers hoped to finish the season with an undefeated conference record, but the rival Tribe spoiled that hope with a comeback victory. The Hill led 5-3 in the 4th inning but let that lead slowly crumble, as the Indians picked up a run in each following inning, pulling off a squeeze bunt attempt successfully to take the 6-5 lead at the end of the 6th. Tanner Kilgore finished the deal in the top of the 7th. Science Hill still takes the top seed into next week’s Big 7 District tournament.

Tennessee High beats Daniel Boone, 15-4

The Vikings have sparked some life into their bats in the last two days, scoring nine runs in a comeback win over the Trailblazers Monday night in Bristol and another 15 Tuesday in Gray. Logan Quales hit a massive 2-run homerun in the 3rd inning to take a 8-0 lead. The sweep puts the Vikings in 2nd place in the final Big 7 standings, with Dobyns-Bennett in 3rd and Boone in 4th. The Blazers had quite a strong regular season but this skid means they lose home field advantage in the district tournament.

SOFTBALL

Elizabethton beats David Crockett, 8-4

Madisun Pritchard is the ultimate ace right now in softball in this area, throwing a gem on Monday against conference rival Sullivan East and getting the job done again Tuesday against the Lady Pioneers. Emma O’Quinn came up with a clutch RBI hit to take the lead for good. The Lady Cyclones have put together a monster season, in 1st place in the Three Rivers and ready to match up with any squad in this area after beating the Big 7’s top team in David Crockett.

Unaka beats Hampton, 11-1

The Lady Rangers won the Tiny Day tournament last weekend and kept their strong play going with a strong performance in Hampton. Hailey Gilman had a huge hit with the bases loaded to drive in two and take control in this one, with Kailey Wilson keeping it going.