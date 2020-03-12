TSSAA: Tournament games may be altered over COVID-19 concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The TSSAA is reviewing potential changes to the girls’ basketball tournament schedule due to COVID-19 concerns.

The tournament began Wednesday at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro. The boys’ tournament is scheduled to begin next week.

In a statement Wednesday night, the TSSAA said MTSU is allowing the girls’ championship games to continue, despite the university taking measures in response to the virus. However, TSSAA said it may alter future games.

“While our discussions with the professionals over the past days and weeks resulted in advice to continue with our games, this has become a very fluid situation,” said Bernard Childress, TSSAA Executive Director. “Our plan at the moment is to finish the quarterfinal round. We will be continuing to review all available information tonight and tomorrow so that we can make a determination about how the rest of the tournament will proceed.”

TSSAA said it will be in contact with the administrators of impacted schools and teams in the event that changes are made.