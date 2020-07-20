TSSAA to discuss plans for football, girls’ soccer at Wednesday meeting

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The TSSAA will discuss contingency plans for football and girls’ soccer during a meeting on Wednesday.

The TSSAA Board of Control will meet at 2 p.m. ET at Siegel High School in Murfreesboro.

“The meeting will be a study session to discuss possible classification plans for the next classification cycle,” the TSSAA said in a news release Monday. “The Board will also address contingency plans for football and girls’ soccer, as well as regulations put together by the staff and Governor’s office for all fall sports in regards to precautions for participation during the pandemic.”

The meeting will streamed live on YouTube.

This comes after the start of football and girls’ soccer seasons were delayed due to Gov. Bill Lee extending Tennessee’s state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic.