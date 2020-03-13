1  of  4
TSSAA suspends basketball tournaments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has announced the suspension of the girls’ and boys’ state basketball tournaments due to the COVID-19 virus.

The TSSAA says girls’ tournament games after today’s quarterfinal round have been canceled.

The boys’ tournament was scheduled to begin next week.

The association initially planned to continue the games but with limited attendance.

The TSSAA says it is unclear if it will be able to reschedule the games.

The tournament was being held on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University.

