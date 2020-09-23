TSSAA sends letters to local high schools about COVID-19 regulations not being followed at football games

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) sent letters to three Northeast Tennessee high schools claiming that COVID-19 regulations were not followed during recent home football games.

The letters were sent to the principals of David Crockett, Sullivan Central, and South Greene high schools between Sept. 1 and Sept. 14.

“It has been brought to our attention that the COVID-19 SPORTS REGULATIONS were not completely followed during a recent home football contest,” TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress wrote to each school. “Please remember that these regulations were established to minimize the risk of spread and maximize the likelihood of continuing to play games without interruption.”

The letters didn’t reveal which regulations weren’t followed. A TSSAA spokesperson said he wasn’t sure which specific regulations the letters were in regards to, but stated that “most of them dealt with lack of social distancing and people in attendance not wearing masks.”

Childress warned of the potential consequences of not adhering to regulations designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“As you are well aware, positive cases place your school and community at risk, while quarantine and isolation guidelines cause significant challenges for normal school and extracurricular operations,” Childress wrote. “It is imperative that everyone do their part to help mitigate risk as much as possible. If school administrators, coaches, parents, students, and fans do not take every regulation seriously and follow them as written, it definitely stands to reason that your sports seasons may come to an abrupt halt. If the information received in our office is correct, we hope that this was a result of others who don’t recognize the risk.”

A sudden increase in COVID-19 cases could result in the season being shortened or canceled, Childress warned.

“We are confident that you would not want the actions of those in your school community to be a contributing factor in that decision,” he wrote.