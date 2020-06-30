TSSAA: Football, girls’ soccer seasons delayed due to state of emergency extension

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The start of the high school football and girls’ soccer seasons will be delayed due to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s extended state of emergency, the TSSAA said Tuesday.

This comes one day after Lee announced that he was extending the statewide state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic through August 29.

In a memo to schools, TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said that due to the extension, “schools cannot have any competition or scrimmage with other schools and cannot have close contact activities during their fundamental practice in the sports of football, 7-on-7 football, girls soccer, wrestling, and basketball.”

“Based on the extension of the Governor’s order, football and girls’ soccer cannot begin their seasons as originally scheduled,” Childress stated.

The TSSAA is in the process of coming up with options for the regular-season and post-season to present to the league’s board of control for its consideration.

“The board will ultimately make the decision as to how this will impact the postseason and if any adjustments can be made to regular-season competition,” Childress said.