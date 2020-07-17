TSSAA Executive Director explains why they will not flip-flop seasons

Nashville, TN — Now that the Virginia high school league has announced they will most likely move football to the spring, the focus now turns to Tennessee and what the TSSAA will decide.

There have been 4 plans proposed by the TSSAA, but none of them involve moving football to the spring, in fact during one of the earlier press conferences, the executive director Bernard Childress made it clear that flip-flopping the sports is not safe and there’s the risk of spring sports being left out in the cold for the second season in a row.

“Football in the spring and having a back to back season and increasing the risk of injury on those student-athletes to go into spring football for a season and then have come back and play again in the fall, God forbid for some reason the governor feels like we have to extend this deadline future if that was too happen then those kids who have already sacrifice one year would not be sacrifice two years and we just didn’t feel that was fair to those student-athletes says Childress.”