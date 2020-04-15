TSSAA cancels spring sports, basketball championships

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has canceled all spring sports and all other remaining events in the 2019-2020 school year.

That includes the previously-postponed BlueCross Basketball Championships.

“To our senior participants – we thank you for everything you have done for your schools and communities and wish you the very best in your bright futures,” the TSSAA said in a news release. “This is difficult, but the lessons you’ve learned and friendships you’ve made through high school activities will last your lifetime. We look forward to the resumption of high school athletics during the 2020-21 school year, and will continue work on those events at this time. The TSSAA thanks everyone involved for their patience and understanding throughout this process.”

This comes after Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday asked school systems across the state to keep schools closed through the rest of the academic year.

The TSSAA says it will give information regarding summer athletic activities to member schools at a later time.