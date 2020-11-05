TSSAA: 4 Tri-Cities athletes announced as semifinalists for 2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four local athletes are in the running for the honor of being honored as the 2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football.

According to the TSSAA’s website, finalists for the awards will be announced on Tuesday, November 17.

In Division I, Class 2A, Luke Meyers of the South Greene Rebels is one of the five semifinalists.

In Division I, Class 4A, both Troy Parker Hughes and Bryson Rollins of the Elizabethton Cyclones were announced as semifinalists.

TSSAA reports Prince Kollie of the David Crockett Pioneers is a semifinalist in Division I, Class 5A.

According to TSSAA, the five semifinalist in each class will be trimmed down to three finalists on November 17.

The finalists will be announced online at noon EST by Mike Keith, the play-by-play voice of the Titans. He will also emcee the awards presentation for finalists at the victory luncheon on December 8 at Nissan Stadium.

To view the full list of semifinalists and more information regarding the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award, click here.