Trophies claimed Wednesday in baseball, softball regional final showdowns

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) –

Region 1-AAA final

Science Hill beats Seymour, 5-1

The Hilltoppers certainly weren’t going to back down from one of Knoxville’s most dangerous teams, boasting a 32-2 record as they traveled into Johnson City. The Topper bats weren’t as explosive as they often are, but it didn’t matter with just one run allowed on the mound. They now get ready to host Powell in Friday’s sectional.

Region 1-AA final

Sullivan South beats Unicoi Co., 9-4

The Rebels are playing for their county and their community at this point, keeping their magical final season going and adding a region championship. Unicoi Co. won the district title and beat up on Chuckey-Doak in the region semis, but South had the upset win at Greeneville and kept it going by taking an 8-0 lead at one point early on. With the win, they get one final home game at Sullivan South, while the Blue Devils hit the road in Friday’s sectional.

Region 1-A final

University High beats North Greene, 8-3

A rematch from the district final matchup that went the Huskies way, the Jr. Bucs were motivated to make this one a different result and get a trophy of their own. They grabbed a 2-0 lead before North Greene broke through in the 4th, scoring three runs to take the lead. But pitcher Daniel Grindstaff settled in from there, righting the ship and the bats took the lead back to get the win, and get to host Friday’s sectional.

Region 1-AAA final

Daniel Boone beats Tennessee High, 10-8

These two teams had the second and third best regular seasons in the Big 7 behind David Crockett, and they have now had multiple entertaining postseason showdowns. The Lady Vikings took a 7-1 lead at home, but the Lady Blazers fought back and took the 8-7 lead off a hit by Dannah Persinger. They get to stay in Gray for Friday’s sectional while Tennessee High has to hit the road.

Region 1-AA final

Elizabethton beats Greeneville, 6-5

These two schools have a knack for putting on great postseason matchups in other sports, and the same goes here with the Lady Cyclones grabbing a 6-0 lead at Hardin Park in Greeneville. But the Lady Greene Devils fought back and made this one an entertaining showdown.

Region 1-A final

North Greene beats Greenback, 8-5

The Lady Huskies hit the road and won their first region title since 2015, an epic moment for the squad that could have stayed in the area if Unaka won its semifinal on Monday. They continue on a tough road in Friday’s sectional.