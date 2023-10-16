(WJHL) – Just one more week – four more wins – are all that stand in the way of a TSSAA volleyball title for West Ridge, Volunteer and South Greene.

All three teams were sent off to Murfreesboro by their schools and communities on Monday morning.

The Wolves (37-8) are making a second-straight state tournament appearance after reaching sectionals each of their first three seasons in existence.

“Being able to say that twice in three years in this young program is really special,” head coach Logan Kemp said. “Really proud of the girls and all the work that they put in.”

The talent of this 2023 group is undeniable, but Kemp believes it will be the experience that carry them in the 3A tournament this week.

“Definitely confidence,” he said. “You know, like I said, with nine seniors being able to have that leadership and have them relying on each other and just playing with that confidence in each other, it really helps.”

West Ridge will face Nolensville (27-14) for a second time this season in the 3A quarterfinals. The match is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Volunteer made its departure from the Church Hill Library on Monday morning, ready to put their 26-2 record on the line in the 2A state tournament. The Falcons soared through the regular season and playoffs, winning the district and region crowns.

They will face Creekwood (34-3) at 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday in the quarterfinal round.

For Lady Rebels, a state volleyball send-off is becoming something of a routine. South Greene will make its 15th-consecutive state tournament appearance this fall. They will look to add a second trophy to the school’s case, after grabbing the program’s first 1A title in 2021.

South Greene (27-2) draws Harpeth (30-7) in the quarterfinal round at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.