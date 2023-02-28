(WJHL) – A handful of Region 1 boys basketball semifinals came down to the wire on Tuesday night.

Despite trailing in the fourth quarter, Dobyns-Bennett rallied for a 61-58 victory over Morristown West in Class 4A. In the second semifinal of the night from Kingsport, Sevier County held off Daniel Boone to end the Trailblazers’ season, 70-64.

In Class 3A, Unicoi County bounced the defending state champions, Greeneville, 59-51.

Hampton and North Greene battled into overtime in Blountville for a spot in the Class 1A Region 1 championship game. A few key steals late helped the Bulldogs to a 57-53 victory.

In Jonesborough, Gatlinburg-Pittman and South Greene treated the fans to extra basketball. The Highlanders pulled out a 60-58 victory in overtime. In the Class 2A nightcap, Alcoa slipped past Chuckey-Doak, 86-71.

Hampton and University High will meet in the Class 1A Region 1 championship on Thursday night.

Volunteer and Unicoi County will battle for a Class 3A Region 1 title on Thursday night, as well, while Dobyns-Bennett plays in the Class 4A Region 1 title on their home floor against Sevier County on Thursday night.

OTHER TUESDAY SCORES:

University High 70, Cosby 46 (Boys – A Region 1 semifinal)

Volunteer 59, Tennessee High 58 (2OT) (Boys – AAA Region 1 semifinal)