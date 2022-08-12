Afton, TN — The lights were on for the Tri-County Jamboree tonight … eight schools from Greene, Carter and Johnson County at Chuckey Doak for some scrimmage action..

North Greene faced Johnson County early … Huskies going deep on the first play … Grayson Collins finds Jake Duffy … Huskies landed a few big plays – but couldn’t find the endzone…

Longhorns take over … On 3rd Down … Connor Simcox .. finds Jace Stout … that will move the chains…

Then – later in the drive … inside give to freshman Juan Mejia … slices through the defense and into the endzone …

Johnson County would score the only touchdown of the quarter to win the scrimmage