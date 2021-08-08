Tri-Cities Two-A-Days: Wise Central Warriors

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – With the Tri-Cities Two-A-Days segment nearing an end, one of the final high school football teams left to preview is Wise Central.

The Warriors held a scrimmage Friday afternoon and then held its media day, a welcome sight to have summer media days previewing a fall season.

Despite the winter/spring craziness, they still had a strong season in a tough Mountain 7 conference that was won by Abingdon, but the Warriors were right there in 2nd place and reached the 2nd round of the playoffs. It’s safe to say they have their eyes on some real hardware this season.

“Yeah we want to continue to grow you know our goal is to win the district championship if we win the district it sets us up nicely for the playoffs we want to compete for that but if we want to compete for that we need to go through Union Ridgeview and Abingdon our district is very tough so we have to make sure that we’re ready to play each and every Friday night,” Wise Central head football coach Luke Owens said.

This team has a ton of firepower back from last year’s team that had high expectations for itself, picked to win the Mountain 7 before a Week 2 home loss to Abingdon crushed that. The Warriors went on and won four straight games, winning at Union in the regular season finale and then beating Tazewell at home in the 1st round of the playoffs.

That set up a 2nd round rematch with Union, this time at Warriors Stadium with a trip to the state semifinals on the line and a tough loss sent the Warriors home.

The returning guys have echoed the message and they know they didn’t win the big games they wanted to win, but they aim to change that this year. They lose star running back CJ Crabtree but with pretty much everyone else back, including their quarterback Ethan Mullins, they have confidence up in Wise.

“Failure can always make success man you can learn from your mistakes more than you can your successes getting back and watching the film can make yourself better it’s really getting everyone motivated in the weight room making a comeback and being even better next season,” senior running back and linebacker Tyson Tester said.

“We’re really focusing on the little things just trying to figure out what we need to fix what we did last season and just go at it 100 percent the best we can,” senior quarterback, running back, wide receiver and cornerback Ethan Mullins said.

Wise Central opens the season on Friday, August 27.