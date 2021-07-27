Tri-Cities Two-A-Days: West Ridge High School

Sullivan Co., TN — Our Tri-Cities Two-A-Days series continues at 11 previewing the high school football season. Tonight we are talking to the West Ridge Wolves.

The newest 6-A high school in our area has around 14-hundred students from Sullivan South, North, and Central high school…

Given the job to weed out all of that talent is former Rebels head coach Justin Hilton who put together 28-18 records in 4 years at Sullivan South.

Even though his opponents are no longer Elizabethton and Greeneville, he now gets ready for the challenges of facing such schools as Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill, and Jefferson Co….

“We hope it’s gonna be a physical brand of football where people come and see that we play hard and do the little things correctly we’re fighting to build good men that’s the main objective we’re fighting to win games but we want to build better men and I think every year’s a new good football team you have different leaders emerge different personalities come through and we’re hoping we’ve got a lot of tough-minded young men and that’s the personality we portray, says Hilton.”

The projected starting quarterback, according to coach Hilton, looks to be Ethan Bergeron, the former South starter… Wolves will have talent from three schools that finished their final seasons with a combined record of 13-19.

The Cougars were 5-6, Rebels 8-3 and the Golden Raiders failed to win a game.

Now that they are all under one roof, they understand they must come together and turn in an unforgettable opening season.

At first, you know it was pretty awkward not gonna lie but we’ve all gotten to know each other and now I have friends that I never thought I’d be friends with to be honest with you so it’s an awesome thing, says Eli Topping.”

It’s definitely different we’ve been rivals for years and now we’re one you knew some kids and some you didn’t know what kind of kids you were gonna be with but we’re a together team now, according to Grant Cornett.