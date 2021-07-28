Tri-Cities Two-A-Days: West Greene Buffaloes

Greene Co., TN — Our Tri-Cities Two-A-Days series continues at 6 previewing the high school football season, Today we are talking to the West Greene Buffaloes.

It’s been some lean years for the West Greene Buffaloes, their last winning season came back in 2017 when they went 6-5 since then they have not had a season above .500.



Longtime head coach Scotty Verran will begin his second season at the helm of the Buffaloes…. After stops at Happy Valley, Chuckey-Doak, and South Greene, Verran feels this team will be fine now that they have a little more time in his system…

After a season under Verran the Buffaloes players say things are running smoother …. Due to Covid last season it was hard to learn the new system, but now that they are on the same page and working harder in the weight room, they feel some big things can happen this season.