Tri-Cities Two-A-Days: South Greene Rebels

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The South Greene High School football program continued to take steps forward throughout the past few years under head coach Shawn Jones. 2020 was the largest step of them all.

The Rebels ran through an undefeated 10-0 regular season, winning two playoff games to get to 12-0 into the state quarterfinal. Meigs Co. has been the achilles heel for this team for years, and was again in 2020 by ending their season at 12-1.

The school record win total was backed up by a ridiculous production level on offense, scoring 35 points or more 10 times last season. Now with 10 starters on offense coming back, including Class 2A Mr. Football finalist Luke Myers, this team could run through another dominant regular season.

“It’s a big deal, it’s big for the community, it’s big for the school and especially last year with everything going on in the country, that was really special for the community but it also puts more pressure on the kids because now it’s an expectation,” Jones said. “Everybody talks how good of a year we had last year and we want to try and do better, but we’ve got a lot of expectations.”

One thing that could hold them back: their schedule. The Region 1-2A defending champs open the season at home against Daniel Boone, a Region 1-5A team. Not only do they play up to 5A, but then they travel to powerhouse Knox Catholic in the second game.

“If you start out 0-1 or 1-1, 0-2, people are going to wonder what’s wrong with South Greene. We feel like there’s going to be nothing wrong, we’re playing these teams to make us better,” Jones said.

The daunting task looks a bit less daunting with Myers in control of the Rebels in every facet. His 3,000 total yards were nearly split equally between passing and rushing yards, keeping the best of defenses off balance. He threw for 18 touchdowns and four interceptions, and ran for 25 scores with his feet.

“No he doesn’t need to, everybody knows his name, he’s going to go out and do what he does and we’re going to be right behind him. He knows he’s the best, he’s not cocky about it, he’s confident. He plays with confidence and he holds himself proud,” South Greene senior left tackle and defensive end Logan Wagner said.

“I think that was something on our side last year was being the underdog. Coach Jones said this year we’ve got more of an X on our shoulders, so we’ve got to come into games ready to play. Even with teams were expected to win, we’ve got to come out and play for those games too,” Myers said.

South Greene gets the season started on Friday, August 20 at 7:30 p.m. against Daniel Boone.