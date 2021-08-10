Tri-Cities Two-A-Days: Lee High Generals

Jonesville, VA — Our Tri-Cities Two-A-Days series continues tonight as we take a trip to Jonesville, Virginia, to preview the Lee High Generals.

It will be a brand new season for the Generals with new head coach Joseph Carroll, a former player who’s now calling the shots.



Carroll, spent some time at Marion before coaching in North Carolina… He now comes into a situation where his alma mater has not won a game since 2018.



Leading his offensive attack is still undecided between 2-year starter Tanner Laster and Brennan Pendergraf…

Both are pushing one another to be better and the coach hopes that trickle down to the rest of the team because he feels these guys have a lot to play for.

“They are making each other work a little harder right now and so uh we feel like we have a good idea of who the guy is but we have the guys in place so to only lay the foundation so we can start building the walls and structure this year and the seniors that we have I think are going to be able to look back 3 or 4 years from now and be proud of the foundation they help lay and the program they help to start to build just have to do things the right way be above the line all the time and get after it even when we don’t want to get after it.”