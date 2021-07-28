Tri-Cities Two-A-Days: Johnson Co. Longhorns

Roan Mtn. TN — Our Tri-Cities Two-A-Days series continues at 11 previewing the high school football teams this season. Tonight we are talking to the Johnson Co. Longhorns.

The Longhorns are led by one of the most experienced coaches in the area . Don Kerley has been doing this for 28 years, the last 8 have been on the sideline for the Longhorns. There’s not much he hasn’t seen, but last year’s problems with Covid was a new one on him. Now that he knows how to deal with that situation a little better, Kerley wants to get back to what they are used to.

Winning was hard to come by last season for the Longhorns, they finished 4-6 on the year and lost in the opening round of the playoffs to Alcoa.



The 2018 season seems like a long time ago, that’s when they had one of their best seasons at 9-2…

But with sophomore quarterback Conner Simcox under center, the Longhorns are very hopeful this season….