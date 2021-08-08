Tri-Cities Two-A-Days: Holston Cavaliers

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) – The Holston High School football team will try to continue last season’s success, but it will certainly look a lot different.

Head coach Derrick Patterson led the Cavaliers to a 7-2 record and a trip to the state semifinals before a loss to Galax. A season like that certainly opens some eyes, which it did in Bristol when Virginia High hired Patterson as its new head coach.

Chris Akers is the new man with the headset and he brings coaching experience from Southwest Virginia, coming from Rural Retreat, Gate City, and most recently Fort Chiswell where he led the team to a 4-3 record this spring.

Holston has a high bar set after last season, but the first year head coach is ready to move it to new heights.

“You know I’m excited about this group we have with us being the defending regional champion. We have a lot to prove and our kids have been working hard and really doing the right things that we need to do. We know that this year, we’ve got a target on our back, everybody’s going to be gunning for us, so we’ve got to be really good,” Akers said.

Another familiar face gone from the team is Quaheim Brooks. The former High School Standout was one of the best quarterbacks in the area, just as dangerous with his feet than his arm.

Filling his shoes expects to be Bryson Sheets, taking over an offense that just averaged nearly 33 points a game last season.

As for the defense, they held teams to under two touchdowns per game and these kids are ready for another run at state.

“Just grind, if we work hard, we know we have the best players at every position. We just got to think that and we got to know that and we’ll pretty good.”

“Just the seniors to carry the load and we got some guys who can also do work, we havne’t lost too much.”

” Just everybody being on the same page, being on the same goal, same mentality, working towards the ultimate goal of winning the state championship, district and region.”