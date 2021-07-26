Tri-Cities Two-A-Days : Elizabethton Cyclones

Elizabethton, TN — Our Tri-Cities Two-A-Days series continues today previewing the high school football season… tonight at 6 we’re talking the two-time defending state champion Elizabethton Cyclones.

The Cyclones will once again be the hunted this season after finishing another season unbeaten and winning their 2nd straight 4-A state championship. And even though they returned some quality talent, they also lost players such as Parker Hughes who was named the Class 4-A Mr football last season. Still the Cyclones are ready to build on a 30 game winning streak when they open up against Science Hill.

“When you set the bar high you continue to raise it you know you want to be the best and so you can definitely be on the other end of it where every team in the state wants to play it and so there’s a lot of pros and cons to it but this is what we’ve been working for what we’ve been driving for to carry on and leave a legacy so somewhere along the line we may come up short but I think we’re gonna have a pretty good team, says head coach Shawn Witten.”

Leading the Cyclones attack this year will be two-time Class 4-A Mr. Football finalist Bryson Rollins who has yet to lose a game as starting quarterback. At 6-foot-1 and weighing 200 pounds….. Rollings has thrown for 4,497 yards with 61 touchdowns and only seven interceptions and on the ground, gained 2,389 yards with 45 more scores.

“Very important to have guys like me and Bryson to lead these guys we’ve done it the last two years now so we know what it’s like to have that target on our back we have to work cause other people are coming after us, says Jake Roberts.”



“Last year we had a great team and we had a lot of great players and this year we’re just trying to get the younger guys to get better and bigger in the weight room get them to step up every single day and recognizing that they need to be a big role player this year and do what needs to be done, according to Rollins.”