Tri-Cities Two-A-Days: David Crockett Pioneers

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite spending some of this week’s practice time at Grandview Elementary’s field, the David Crockett high school football team is still bringing that Pioneer pride to practice.

“It feels good, I’ve been missing it, it’s senior year, we’ve been working out here every single day as hard as we can, 110%, we’ve got some guys that can make some plays this season and hopefully it works out,” David Crockett senior running back and strong safety Brenden Reid said.

It’s no secret the Pioneers have a tough task on their hands replacing the production Prince Kollie brought on both sides of the ball, as he brings his talents to Notre Dame this fall. But that’s the drill with high school football and they embrace the challenge.

“Man I like this group, they’re hard workers, we might not have the superstar or the one or two studs but we have a lot of good kids, kids that play hard,” David Crockett head football coach Hayden Chandley said.

In Chandley’s three seasons as David Crockett’s head coach, the Pioneers have won two Region 1-5A titles, including last year when they beat Daniel Boone in the Musket Bowl to cap off an undefeated conference mark.

Conference realignment impacted their schedule dramatically. Volunteer, Cocke Co. and Morristown East all left Region 1-5A with Morristown West filling one of those spots. Still, that leaves the conference with just four teams, so they had to find six nonconference games to fill the schedule.

As a result, after facing Sullivan East to open the season they travel to Fletcher Co. Central High School in Kentucky for a nonconference game. They also face Pigsah, a North Carolina team, and Richlands, a Virginia team, last in the year with both being home games.