Tri-Cities Two-A-Days: Daniel Boone Trailblazers

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A productive summer has ensued as the Daniel Boone high school football team prepares for the 2021 season.

Coming off a 5-6 record last year, the key moment of the 2020 season was the Musket Bowl, when the Trailblazers were 3-1 in Region 1-5A headed into that game with the winner set to win the conference, and fell just short on a touchdown in the final minute.

22 seniors are gone from that team, with only seven seniors on this year’s roster. A ton of young guys are getting ready for a strange start to the season, with the first game being at South Greene, a Class 2A team but a recent powerhouse at that, and then a home game against West Ridge, a brand new Class 6A team.

“You know every year it’s a new team a new identity what your team’s gonna be this year we’ve stressed our conditioning and weight program in the offseason we had a really good season there we’ve got several new faces especially on the offensive side of the ball,” Daniel Boone head football coach Jeremy Jenkins said.

As mentioned, a ton of new faces on offense, including quarterback Jackson Jenkins who graduated, along with workhorse running back Brennan Blair and captain Devon White.

A quarterback race is heating up with this team. Senior Caleb Worley looks to be the frontrunner with the strong amount of playing time under his belt already, filling in for Jackson Jenkins at times over the past couple years. Aiden Riner and Luke Jenkins are two sophomores right behind him.

Jenkins, Blair and White weren’t just the three focal points of the offense but they were the emotional leaders of the team, especially White. This is an opportunity for the new seniors to step forward.

“Every intangible that a team has we lost like leadership and just good football players we lost and we know that but all these kids we learned a lot from them because we went from freshmen to seniors with them right over us, we’re just trying to lead like they led us,” Daniel Boone senior tight end and defensive end Will Hamlin.

“Our seniors are stepping into leadership we wanna make sure that the new offensive line and all the young kids everywhere else feel comfortable in their spot and know what they’re doing and they can’t be scared we wanna be out there confident,” Daniel Boone senior offensive and defensive lineman Peyton Ford said.

Daniel Boone opens the season on Friday, August 20 at South Greene.