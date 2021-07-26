Tri-Cities Two-a-Days: Cloudland Highlanders

Roan Mountain, TN — Our Tri-Cities Two-A-Days series continues today previewing the high school football season… Tonight at 11 we’re talking to the Cloudland Highlanders.

A new era gets underway on Orr field this season when the school welcomes Zac Benfield as their new head football coach… Benfield was named the new head coach of the Cloudland football program in April taking over for former head coach and athletic director Coach Scott Potter. A former defensive back and wide receiver during his playing days as a Highlander …. Benfield knows what type of athletes it takes to win.

” You are not to have a 6 foot 5 kid that can dunk a basketball at Cloudland and then come out here and play football that is not going to happen so if you can develop a mean tough and discipline mindset in kids I think that’s how you can win around here because I’m 5-5 120 pounds soaking wet but I’m going to be meaner, tougher and know more than you and I think if we can build on that we’ll be successful, says Benfield.”

Benfield will take over a Cloudland team that went 7-5 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs where they narrowly lose to Oliver Springs. Despite a couple of positions that need to be filled on defense, the offense is in good hands with senior quarterback Chase Shell who might get a chance to show off his arm.

BIRCHFIELD “Yep at the quarterback he’s going to do pretty good this year and all the receivers are coming along.”

SHELL “He’s bringing in a lot of passing plays to break up defenses and stuff and for me personally I have been waiting on this forever.”