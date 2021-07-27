Tri-Cities Two-A-Days: Cherokee Chiefs

Rogersville, TN — Our Tri-Cities Two-A-Days series continues today previewing the high school football season… Today at 6 we are talking to the Cherokee Chiefs.

There is a lot of new things at Cherokee this season beginning with the new head coach and the brand new field surface. Josh Hensley takes over the reins as the school’s sixth head football coach, he previously served four seasons as offensive coordinator on Coach Cody Baugh’s staff….

For coach Hensley and the Chiefs, there is really no place to go but up this season…. Last year they struggled to a 2-8 record, at one time losing 7 games in a row, but with 22 seniors returning and Micah Jones also returning at quarterback, the Chiefs feel as if they might shock those people who think they will only win 3 games this season.