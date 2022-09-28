JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm, is bearing down on Florida, and remnants of the storm are predicted to hit the Tri-Cities over the weekend.

In anticipation of the storm’s arrival, several schedule changes were made to upcoming football games. Science Hill High School and Elizabethton High School both moved their homecoming games up to Thursday evening to avoid the threat of inclement weather.

The game between Chuckey-Doak and Unicoi County High School has also been moved to Thursday night.

However, David Crockett High School plans to keep its Friday kickoff time for its own homecoming game. The Pioneers, who have been unable to take the home field up until Friday while their stadium received renovations, are still planning to host the Cherokee Chiefs on the originally scheduled date.

In a release issued by Washington County Schools Wednesday, the school system said Crockett would keep its planned time due to planned class reunions and lodging accommodations made by alumni, appointments made by the homecoming court and time needed for the final installation of the lighting at the stadium.

“Even though we must consider all of those factors, student safety must come first. As of now, the administration is closely monitoring the forecast. There is always a possibility for rain or storms at any outdoor event. Currently, the forecast states that there will be rain, possibly heavy rain, that may reach one inch. There isn’t a timeline as of yet predicting when this rainfall will occur other than sometime Friday night. Friday afternoon’s forecast states that there is a chance for occasional showers. With this information, DCHS plans to follow the original schedule for Friday evening. If additional information becomes available that precipitates a schedule change, DCHS will send out notice as soon as possible.” Washington County Schools

East Tennessee State University also announced Wednesday that its rivalry game against Chattanooga, originally set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, has been moved up to start at 3 p.m. the same day.

