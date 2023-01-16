ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daniel Boone paid Unicoi County a visit for a non-conference clash on MLK Jr. Day.

The Lady Blue Devils trailed the Lady Blazers by just three points at half, 24-21. However, the visitors put the full-court press on and pressured the home squad into a 60-45 defeat.

In the nightcap, the Unicoi County boys jumped out to an early lead thanks to a quick burst from Grant Hensley. The Blue Devils hung on to win, 66-54.

OTHER MONDAY SCORES:

Hampton 76, West Greene 39 (Girls)

Hampton 75, West Greene 50 (Boys)

Unaka 69, Johnson County 58 (Girls)

Johnson County 89, Unaka 65 (Boys)

North Greene 60, Cosby 25 (Girls)

Cosby 66, North Greene 61 (Boys)

Dobyns-Bennett 52, Jefferson County 32 (Girls)

Dobyns-Bennett 72, Jefferson County 40 (Boys)

Cloudland 50, Mitchell (NC) 27 (Girls)

Mitchell (NC) 53, Cloudland 47 (Boys)