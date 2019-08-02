With 5-A Mr. Football finalist Cade Larkins returning David Crockett expecting big things

Washington Co. — With the high school football season about to get underway the David Crockett Pioneers held their annual media day this morning.

last season the Pioneers were the areas biggest surprise under first year head coach Hayden Chandley, they went unbeaten in the conference before falling to Knox Central in the in the 5-A quarterfinals.

Armed with Mr. 5-A finalist Cade Larkins under center along with all star wide receiver Donta Hackler and running back Prince Collie what will the Pioneers do for an encore.

“Just taking it one game at a time not looking ahead to anybody and fortunately enough we were able to run off 12 in a row but that was last year and this is a new team and we know we have some work to do.”

“There is a lot of excitement around our team we have some great returning guys and we are super confident in what coach Chandley can do we are trying to focus on what we can control and go get what we know we can get.”

” We have a big target on our back but we can let that scare us, we got to do what we know we can do every night.”