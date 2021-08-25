West Greene–Northview game canceled due to COVID-19

MOSHEIM, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Greene-Northview football game scheduled for Friday, August 27 has been canceled due to COVID-19.
West Greene announced the cancellation in a tweet Wednesday evening.
Six to 10 West Greene players have tested positive for the virus, according to Athletic Director Tracy Beets.
Several other games have also been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, including Johnson County vs. Hampton, Daniel Boone vs. West Ridge, Elizabethton vs. Rhea County, and Patrick Henry vs. Grundy.