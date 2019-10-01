VHSL releases first football point ratings of the season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – The VHSL has released the first high school football point ratings of the season.
Local region ratings are listed below.
Region 1C
|Narrows
|4-0
|20.50000
|George Wythe
|4-1
|19.60000
|Galax
|4-1
|19.00000
|Auburn
|3-2
|15.20000
|Covington
|2-2
|15.00000
|Grayson County
|1-4
|10.20000
|Craig County
|2-3
|10.00000
|Parry McCluer
|0-4
|9.25000
|Bath County
|0-4
|7.75000
|Eastern Montgomery
|0-4
|7.00000
|Bland County
|0-1
|6.00000
Region 1D
|Patrick Henry-GS
|5-0
|19.20000
|Chilhowie
|4-1
|17.20000
|Grundy
|4-1
|17.00000
|Honaker
|3-1
|17.00000
|Thomas Walker
|3-1
|16.75000
|Holston
|3-1
|16.25000
|J.I. Burton
|2-2
|14.75000
|Hurley
|2-2
|14.75000
|Castlewood
|2-2
|14.50000
|Rural Retreat
|3-2
|14.40000
|Twin Springs
|3-2
|14.20000
|Twin Valley
|2-3
|11.20000
|Rye Cove
|2-3
|11.00000
|Eastside
|1-3
|11.00000
|Northwood
|1-3
|10.75000
Region 2D
|Ridgeview
|5-0
|22.00000
|Union
|5-0
|21.20000
|Tazewell
|3-1
|17.50000
|Central-Wise
|3-1
|16.75000
|Graham
|2-2
|15.50000
|Marion
|2-3
|15.00000
|Richlands
|1-3
|12.75000
|Gate City
|1-4
|12.60000
|John Battle
|1-4
|11.20000
|Lee
|0-4
|10.25000
|Virginia
|0-4
|9.75000
|Lebanon
|0-4
|8.75000
Region 3D
|Lord Botetourt
|4-0
|25.50000
|Magna Vista
|4-1
|23.40000
|Hidden Valley
|3-2
|21.20000
|Northside
|3-2
|21.00000
|Christiansburg
|3-1
|20.50000
|Bassett
|3-2
|19.40000
|Abingdon
|2-3
|16.40000
|William Byrd
|1-4
|15.00000
|Staunton River
|1-4
|13.60000
|Carroll County
|1-4
|13.40000
|Cave Spring
|1-4
|13.40000
|Tunstall
|0-4
|11.75000
