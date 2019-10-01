VHSL releases first football point ratings of the season

Breaking News
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – The VHSL has released the first high school football point ratings of the season.

Local region ratings are listed below.

Region 1C

Narrows4-0 20.50000
George Wythe4-1 19.60000
Galax4-1 19.00000
Auburn3-2 15.20000
Covington2-2 15.00000
Grayson County1-4 10.20000
Craig County2-3 10.00000
Parry McCluer0-4 9.25000
Bath County0-4 7.75000
Eastern Montgomery0-4 7.00000
Bland County0-1 6.00000

Region 1D

Patrick Henry-GS5-0 19.20000
Chilhowie4-1 17.20000
Grundy4-1 17.00000
Honaker3-1 17.00000
Thomas Walker3-1 16.75000
Holston3-1 16.25000
J.I. Burton2-2 14.75000
Hurley2-2 14.75000
Castlewood2-2 14.50000
Rural Retreat3-2 14.40000
Twin Springs3-2 14.20000
Twin Valley2-3 11.20000
Rye Cove2-3 11.00000
Eastside1-3 11.00000
Northwood1-3 10.75000

Region 2D

Ridgeview5-0 22.00000
Union5-0 21.20000
Tazewell3-1 17.50000
Central-Wise3-1 16.75000
Graham2-2 15.50000
Marion2-3 15.00000
Richlands1-3 12.75000
Gate City1-4 12.60000
John Battle1-4 11.20000
Lee0-4 10.25000
Virginia0-4 9.75000
Lebanon0-4 8.75000

Region 3D

Lord Botetourt4-0 25.50000
Magna Vista4-1 23.40000
Hidden Valley3-2 21.20000
Northside3-2 21.00000
Christiansburg3-1 20.50000
Bassett3-2 19.40000
Abingdon2-3 16.40000
William Byrd1-4 15.00000
Staunton River1-4 13.60000
Carroll County1-4 13.40000
Cave Spring1-4 13.40000
Tunstall0-4 11.75000
Follow us each Friday night as we track high school football teams as they battle it out on the gridiron. Find LIVE scores and more at Touchdown Friday Night.

