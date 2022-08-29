NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Five Northeast Tennessee teams earned top 10 rankings in this week’s AP prep football poll, with two earning the top spot in their respective divisions.

Greeneville once again clinched the No. 1 ranking for Class 4A with a whopping 13 first-place votes compared to No. 2 Anderson County’s two first-place votes. Elizabethton, which had a bye week, fell out of the top 10 for Class 4A but still earned enough points for eleventh place. The Cyclones and Greene Devils will face each other this Friday in Greeneville.

Hampton earned the top ranking for Class 2A with 12 first-place votes, the only team to receive multiple first-place votes in Class 2A.

Meanwhile, Daniel Boone moved up two spots to No. 8 in Class 5A following the Trailblazers’ 33–0 shutout over West Ridge. David Crockett came close to earning a top 10 spot this week as well.

In Class 3A, Unicoi County jumped three spots to No. 9 after defeating Cosby 42–0.

Dobyns-Bennett maintained its No. 8 ranking in Class 6A after the Indians defeated Volunteer 41–0.

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through August 29, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

School Record Poll Points Prev. 1. Oakland (14) 2-0 149 1 2. Maryville (1) 2-0 136 2 3. Lebanon 2-0 102 4 4. Ravenwood 1-1 96 3 5. Riverdale 2-0 84 5 6. Collierville 2-0 66 7 7. Cane Ridge 2-0 60 6 8. Dobyns-Bennett 2-0 38 T8 9. Whitehaven 2-0 37 T8 10. Bradley Central 2-0 25 T8

Others receiving votes: Germantown 19. Independence 7. Blackman 6.

Division I – Class 5A

School Record Poll Points Prev. 1. Page (10) 2-0 130 1 2. Knoxville West (2) 2-0 114 5 3. Springfield 2-0 112 4 4. Munford 2-0 91 6 5. Rhea County (1) 0-1 82 3 6. Henry County (1) 1-1 75 2 7. Nolensville 2-0 65 9 8. Daniel Boone 2-0 59 10 9. Oak Ridge 1-1 14 7 10. Station Camp 2-0 12 NR

Others receiving votes: David Crockett 11. Clinton 10. Clarksville NE 10. McMinn County 7. Green Hill 7. Karns 6. Franklin County 6. Morristown West 6. Hunters Lane 4. Clarksville NW 3. Portland 1.

Division I – Class 4A

School Record Poll Points Prev. 1. Greeneville (13) 2-0 145 1 2. Anderson County (2) 2-0 136 2 3. Haywood County 1-0 108 3 4. Upperman 2-0 92 4 (tie) Hardin County 2-0 92 6 6. Red Bank 2-0 68 8 7. Marshall County 2-0 39 NR 8. Milan 2-0 32 NR 9. Tullahoma 1-1 22 5 10. Pearl-Cohn 0-2 19 7

Others receiving votes: Elizabethton 16. Crockett County 12. South Gibson 11. DeKalb County 9. Craigmont 9. East Hamilton 5. Lawrence County 4. Knoxville Fulton 3. Melrose 3.

Division I – Class 3A

School Record Poll Points Prev. 1. Alcoa (15) 2-0 150 1 2. East Nashville 2-0 134 2 3. Covington 1-1 105 3 4. Loudon 2-0 97 7 5. Giles County 1-1 77 4 6. Unicoi County 2-0 74 9 7. Kingston 2-0 60 10 8. Dyersburg 1-1 41 5 9. Gatlinburg-Pittman 1-1 31 6 10. Waverly 1-1 17 8

Others receiving votes: Fairview 11. Chuckey-Doak 8. Raleigh Egypt 8. Memphis Business Academy 4. Claiborne 3. Bolivar Central 3. White House 2.

Division I – Class 2A

School Record Poll Points Prev. 1. Hampton (12) 2-0 143 2 2. Forrest 2-0 118 5 3. Tyner Academy (1) 2-0 104 6 4. Union City 2-0 98 7 5. Riverside (1) 2-0 97 8 6. Huntingdon 1-1 56 9 7. Meigs County 1-1 47 4 8. Marion County 1-1 44 3 9. Watertown 1-1 29 10 10. Harpeth 2-0 27 NR

Others receiving votes: Westview 19. Freedom Prep 18. Fairley 10. Monterey 8. Mt. Pleasant 3. Polk County 2. Loretto 2.

Division I – Class 1A

School Record Poll Points Prev. 1. McKenzie (12) 2-0 140 1 2. Fayetteville (1) 2-0 132 3 3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 2-0 103 4 4. Dresden 2-0 91 6 5. Peabody 2-0 85 5 6. South Pittsburg (1) 1-1 76 2 7. McEwen 2-0 62 7 8. Moore County 2-0 49 9 9. Clay County (1) 2-0 44 10 10. Coalfield 2-0 15 NR

Others receiving votes: West Carroll 9. Gordonsville 6. Lookout Valley 6. Lake County 2. Oakdale 2. Whitwell 1. Cloudland 1. Middle College 1.

Division II – Class 1A

School Record Poll Points Prev. 1. Jackson Christian (7) 2-0 133 3 2. Friendship Christian (3) 2-0 124 5 3. Clarksville Academy (3) 2-0 109 4 4. University-Jackson (2) 1-1 81 1 5. Middle Tennessee Christian 1-1 42 2

Others receiving votes: Grace Christian Academy 37. DCA 19. King’s Academy 18. Fayette Academy 17. Columbia Academy 14. Lakeway Christian 6.

Division II – Class 2A

School Record Poll Points Prev. 1. Lipscomb Academy (14) 2-0 148 1 2. Lausanne Collegiate 2-0 110 3 3. CAK (1) 2-0 103 4 4. CPA 2-0 85 2 5. Boyd Buchanan 2-0 76 NR

Others receiving votes: Knoxville Webb 46. Franklin Road Academy 12. Goodpasture 7. Chattanooga Christian 7. Davidson Academy 6.

Division II – Class 3A

School Record Poll Points Prev. 1. McCallie (14) 2-0 149 1 2. MBA (1) 2-0 136 2 3. Baylor 2-0 109 4 4. Knoxville Catholic 2-0 78 5 5. Brentwood Academy 1-1 48 NR

Others receiving votes: Pope John Paul II 30. Ensworth 26. Briarcrest 24.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Greeneville Sun; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tennessean, Nashville; Shelbyville Times-Gazette; Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; Memphis Commercial Appeal, Memphis.¤