TSSAA BlueCross Bowl: Elizabethton vs Springfield and what you need to know

(WJHL) — Saturday’s game will present a little bit of the unknown as Elizabethton High School and Springfield High School meet for the TSSAA Class 4A state football championship on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know about Saturday’s game:

First meeting between Elizabethton and Springfield

Elizabethton Cyclones are 14-0 on the season

Springfield Yellow Jackets are 11-3 on the season

The Cyclones are looking to win a state championship for the first time since 1938

Location: Tennessee Tech University Stadium – Cookeville, Tennessee

Kickoff: 3 PM (CT)/4 PM (ET)

Tickets: $12. Elizabethton High School still has tickets available at their athletic office on campus. Those tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. until supplies last. If you are unable to make it to the sale at EHS, you can purchase tickets online through the TSSAA here or at the ticket office at TTU prior to kickoff.

Parking: Parking is $10 per vehicle (cash only). Signage and volunteers will direct drivers to lots reserved for spectators. Free shuttles will be available to transport spectators from more distant parking areas to the stadium.

How to stay up to date with coverage: News Channel 11 with be providing live digital coverage from the game on WJHL.com, along with our Twitter and Facebook accounts. Game updates will also be provided on-air during Saturday’s News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities broadcasts.

How we got here…

SPRINGFIELD: The Yellow Jackets enter the state championship after a thrilling 17-14 win over Haywood during last week’s TSSAA semifinals game. Springfield won the game with a field goal in overtime. Springfield’s losses this year came to Wilson Central, Montgomery Central and Marshall County. The Yellow Jackets have given fans some exciting moments the past two weeks, winning their last two playoff games in overtime.

ELIZABETHTON: The Cyclones punched their ticket to the game with a dominate 32-14 win over Nolensville. The Cyclones remain undefeated on the year, defeating last year’s Class 4A champions, Greeneville, twice this season. Once in the regular season and another in the TSSAA Class 4A quarterfinals. Friday’s win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Cyclones in semifinals playoff games.

Happening in Elizabethton: The Cyclones are expected to leave for Cookeville around 8 a.m. Saturday morning from Elizabethton High School with a community sendoff.

Happening on Friday, Dec. 6, the school is also holding a community-wide pep rally at 2 p.m. inside the EHS gymnasium.