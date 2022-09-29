JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several local high school football games were rescheduled to Thursday night due to threatening weather.

Here are the final scores of the Thursday night games:

Northeast Tennessee

Chuckey-Doak 34, Unicoi County 20

Elizabethton 55, Sullivan East 27

Science Hill 35, Morristown East 21

Southwest Virginia

Narrows 29, Holston 27

Northwood 20, Eastern Montgomery 6