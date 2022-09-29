JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several local high school football games were rescheduled to Thursday night due to threatening weather.
Here are the final scores of the Thursday night games:
Northeast Tennessee
Chuckey-Doak 34, Unicoi County 20
Elizabethton 55, Sullivan East 27
Science Hill 35, Morristown East 21
Southwest Virginia
Narrows 29, Holston 27
Northwood 20, Eastern Montgomery 6
