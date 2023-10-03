The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 2, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I – Class 6A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Bradley Central (8)
|7-0
|149
|1
|2. Oakland (6)
|6-1
|141
|2
|3. Brentwood (1)
|7-0
|127
|3
|4. Germantown (1)
|7-0
|120
|4
|5. Mt. Juliet
|7-0
|84
|5
|6. Bearden
|4-2
|54
|9
|7. Cleveland
|6-1
|40
|8
|8. Riverdale
|5-2
|37
|10
|9. Bartlett
|6-1
|27
|7
|10. Clarksville
|7-0
|25
|NR
Others receiving votes: Houston 23. Ravenwood 22. Maryville 20. Collierville 5. Green Hill 5. Cookeville 1.
Division I – Class 5A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Centennial (8)
|7-0
|150
|2
|2. Knoxville West (7)
|6-1
|143
|1
|3. Henry County (1)
|6-1
|128
|3
|4. Southwind
|7-0
|106
|4
|5. Nolensville
|6-1
|88
|5
|6. Page
|6-1
|80
|6
|7. Munford
|6-1
|43
|7
|(tie) Oak Ridge
|5-1
|43
|8
|9. Walker Valley
|6-1
|41
|9
|10. McMinn County
|5-2
|25
|NR
Others receiving votes: Powell 15. Sevier County 6. East Hamilton 5. Knoxville Halls 4. Hendersonville 2. Beech 1.
Division I – Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Pearl-Cohn (12)
|7-0
|153
|1
|2. Upperman (3)
|7-0
|133
|2
|3. Elizabethton (1)
|6-0
|128
|3
|4. Hardin County
|7-0
|113
|4
|5. Greeneville
|5-0
|97
|5
|6. Haywood County
|6-1
|68
|6
|7. Macon County
|6-1
|57
|T7
|8. Stone Memorial
|6-1
|51
|T7
|9. Marshall County
|6-1
|41
|9
|10. Red Bank
|4-2
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Northview Academy 9. Anderson County 9. Gibbs 6. Crockett County 3. Carter 1. White County 1.
Division I – Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Alcoa (16)
|7-0
|160
|1
|2. Dyersburg
|7-0
|140
|2
|3. Meigs County
|7-0
|126
|4
|4. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|6-1
|101
|5
|5. East Nashville
|5-2
|89
|3
|6. Kingston
|6-1
|75
|6
|7. Giles County
|4-2
|59
|T7
|8. Covington
|5-2
|50
|9
|9. Chuckey-Doak
|6-1
|48
|T7
|10. McMinn Central
|4-2
|18
|10
Others receiving votes: White House-Heritage 5. Ripley 3. Sequatchie County 3. Westview 2. Bolton 1.
Division I – Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. York Institute (5)
|7-0
|141
|2
|2. Marion County (5)
|7-0
|134
|3
|3. Huntingdon (5)
|5-1
|113
|T5
|4. Riverside (1)
|5-2
|96
|1
|5. Loretto
|7-0
|92
|T5
|6. Milan
|6-1
|78
|4
|7. East Robertson
|6-1
|53
|8
|8. Smith County
|5-2
|48
|7
|9. Lewis County
|6-1
|46
|9
|10. Mt. Pleasant
|6-1
|21
|10
Others receiving votes: Hampton 19. South Greene 18. Mitchell 17. East Hickman 2. Waverly 1. Monterey 1.
Division I – Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. South Pittsburg (12)
|7-0
|156
|1
|2. Dresden (4)
|7-0
|145
|2
|3. Moore County
|7-0
|116
|3
|4. McKenzie
|6-1
|105
|4
|5. Coalfield
|6-1
|85
|6
|6. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering
|5-1
|75
|7
|7. Whitwell
|6-1
|55
|5
|8. Clay County
|5-2
|38
|9
|(tie) Collinwood
|5-1
|38
|10
|10. Union City
|4-3
|30
|8
Others receiving votes: Cloudland 10. Sale Creek 6. West Carroll 5. Lake County 5. Oliver Springs 5. Gordonsville 5. Halls 1.
Division II – Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Jackson Christian (12)
|7-0
|156
|2
|2. Middle Tennessee Christian (3)
|6-1
|144
|1
|3. Friendship Christian (1)
|6-1
|130
|3
|4. FIrst Assembly Christian
|5-1
|73
|4
|5. Trinity Christian Academy
|5-1
|72
|5
Others receiving votes: Rosemark Academy 52. Columbia Academy 7. DCA 6.
Division II – Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Franklin Road Academy (7)
|7-0
|148
|1
|2. Knoxville Webb (4)
|7-0
|139
|3
|3. CPA (5)
|6-1
|132
|2
|4. Boyd Buchanan
|7-0
|121
|4
|5. Davidson Academy
|6-1
|82
|5
Others receiving votes: Lausanne Collegiate 18.
Division II – Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. McCallie (16)
|7-0
|160
|1
|2. Baylor
|6-1
|137
|2
|3. MUS
|6-1
|131
|3
|4. Ensworth
|5-2
|110
|4
|5. Lipscomb Academy
|2-4
|53
|5
Others receiving votes: Knoxville Catholic 25. CBHS 24.
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland.