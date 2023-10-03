The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 2, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

School Record Points Prv 1. Bradley Central (8) 7-0 149 1 2. Oakland (6) 6-1 141 2 3. Brentwood (1) 7-0 127 3 4. Germantown (1) 7-0 120 4 5. Mt. Juliet 7-0 84 5 6. Bearden 4-2 54 9 7. Cleveland 6-1 40 8 8. Riverdale 5-2 37 10 9. Bartlett 6-1 27 7 10. Clarksville 7-0 25 NR

Others receiving votes: Houston 23. Ravenwood 22. Maryville 20. Collierville 5. Green Hill 5. Cookeville 1.

Division I – Class 5A

School Record Points Prv 1. Centennial (8) 7-0 150 2 2. Knoxville West (7) 6-1 143 1 3. Henry County (1) 6-1 128 3 4. Southwind 7-0 106 4 5. Nolensville 6-1 88 5 6. Page 6-1 80 6 7. Munford 6-1 43 7 (tie) Oak Ridge 5-1 43 8 9. Walker Valley 6-1 41 9 10. McMinn County 5-2 25 NR

Others receiving votes: Powell 15. Sevier County 6. East Hamilton 5. Knoxville Halls 4. Hendersonville 2. Beech 1.

Division I – Class 4A

School Record Points Prv 1. Pearl-Cohn (12) 7-0 153 1 2. Upperman (3) 7-0 133 2 3. Elizabethton (1) 6-0 128 3 4. Hardin County 7-0 113 4 5. Greeneville 5-0 97 5 6. Haywood County 6-1 68 6 7. Macon County 6-1 57 T7 8. Stone Memorial 6-1 51 T7 9. Marshall County 6-1 41 9 10. Red Bank 4-2 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Northview Academy 9. Anderson County 9. Gibbs 6. Crockett County 3. Carter 1. White County 1.

Division I – Class 3A

School Record Points Prv 1. Alcoa (16) 7-0 160 1 2. Dyersburg 7-0 140 2 3. Meigs County 7-0 126 4 4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 6-1 101 5 5. East Nashville 5-2 89 3 6. Kingston 6-1 75 6 7. Giles County 4-2 59 T7 8. Covington 5-2 50 9 9. Chuckey-Doak 6-1 48 T7 10. McMinn Central 4-2 18 10

Others receiving votes: White House-Heritage 5. Ripley 3. Sequatchie County 3. Westview 2. Bolton 1.

Division I – Class 2A

School Record Points Prv 1. York Institute (5) 7-0 141 2 2. Marion County (5) 7-0 134 3 3. Huntingdon (5) 5-1 113 T5 4. Riverside (1) 5-2 96 1 5. Loretto 7-0 92 T5 6. Milan 6-1 78 4 7. East Robertson 6-1 53 8 8. Smith County 5-2 48 7 9. Lewis County 6-1 46 9 10. Mt. Pleasant 6-1 21 10

Others receiving votes: Hampton 19. South Greene 18. Mitchell 17. East Hickman 2. Waverly 1. Monterey 1.

Division I – Class 1A

School Record Points Prv 1. South Pittsburg (12) 7-0 156 1 2. Dresden (4) 7-0 145 2 3. Moore County 7-0 116 3 4. McKenzie 6-1 105 4 5. Coalfield 6-1 85 6 6. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 5-1 75 7 7. Whitwell 6-1 55 5 8. Clay County 5-2 38 9 (tie) Collinwood 5-1 38 10 10. Union City 4-3 30 8

Others receiving votes: Cloudland 10. Sale Creek 6. West Carroll 5. Lake County 5. Oliver Springs 5. Gordonsville 5. Halls 1.

Division II – Class 1A

School Record Points Prv 1. Jackson Christian (12) 7-0 156 2 2. Middle Tennessee Christian (3) 6-1 144 1 3. Friendship Christian (1) 6-1 130 3 4. FIrst Assembly Christian 5-1 73 4 5. Trinity Christian Academy 5-1 72 5

Others receiving votes: Rosemark Academy 52. Columbia Academy 7. DCA 6.

Division II – Class 2A

School Record Points Prv 1. Franklin Road Academy (7) 7-0 148 1 2. Knoxville Webb (4) 7-0 139 3 3. CPA (5) 6-1 132 2 4. Boyd Buchanan 7-0 121 4 5. Davidson Academy 6-1 82 5

Others receiving votes: Lausanne Collegiate 18.

Division II – Class 3A

School Record Points Prv 1. McCallie (16) 7-0 160 1 2. Baylor 6-1 137 2 3. MUS 6-1 131 3 4. Ensworth 5-2 110 4 5. Lipscomb Academy 2-4 53 5

Others receiving votes: Knoxville Catholic 25. CBHS 24.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland.