The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 2, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Bradley Central (8)7-01491
2. Oakland (6)6-11412
3. Brentwood (1)7-01273
4. Germantown (1)7-01204
5. Mt. Juliet7-0845
6. Bearden4-2549
7. Cleveland6-1408
8. Riverdale5-23710
9. Bartlett6-1277
10. Clarksville7-025NR

Others receiving votes: Houston 23. Ravenwood 22. Maryville 20. Collierville 5. Green Hill 5. Cookeville 1.

Division I – Class 5A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Centennial (8)7-01502
2. Knoxville West (7)6-11431
3. Henry County (1)6-11283
4. Southwind7-01064
5. Nolensville6-1885
6. Page6-1806
7. Munford6-1437
(tie) Oak Ridge5-1438
9. Walker Valley6-1419
10. McMinn County5-225NR

Others receiving votes: Powell 15. Sevier County 6. East Hamilton 5. Knoxville Halls 4. Hendersonville 2. Beech 1.

Division I – Class 4A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Pearl-Cohn (12)7-01531
2. Upperman (3)7-01332
3. Elizabethton (1)6-01283
4. Hardin County7-01134
5. Greeneville5-0975
6. Haywood County6-1686
7. Macon County6-157T7
8. Stone Memorial6-151T7
9. Marshall County6-1419
10. Red Bank4-210NR

Others receiving votes: Northview Academy 9. Anderson County 9. Gibbs 6. Crockett County 3. Carter 1. White County 1.

Division I – Class 3A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Alcoa (16)7-01601
2. Dyersburg7-01402
3. Meigs County7-01264
4. Gatlinburg-Pittman6-11015
5. East Nashville5-2893
6. Kingston6-1756
7. Giles County4-259T7
8. Covington5-2509
9. Chuckey-Doak6-148T7
10. McMinn Central4-21810

Others receiving votes: White House-Heritage 5. Ripley 3. Sequatchie County 3. Westview 2. Bolton 1.

Division I – Class 2A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. York Institute (5)7-01412
2. Marion County (5)7-01343
3. Huntingdon (5)5-1113T5
4. Riverside (1)5-2961
5. Loretto7-092T5
6. Milan6-1784
7. East Robertson6-1538
8. Smith County5-2487
9. Lewis County6-1469
10. Mt. Pleasant6-12110

Others receiving votes: Hampton 19. South Greene 18. Mitchell 17. East Hickman 2. Waverly 1. Monterey 1.

Division I – Class 1A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. South Pittsburg (12)7-01561
2. Dresden (4)7-01452
3. Moore County7-01163
4. McKenzie6-11054
5. Coalfield6-1856
6. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering5-1757
7. Whitwell6-1555
8. Clay County5-2389
(tie) Collinwood5-13810
10. Union City4-3308

Others receiving votes: Cloudland 10. Sale Creek 6. West Carroll 5. Lake County 5. Oliver Springs 5. Gordonsville 5. Halls 1.

Division II – Class 1A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Jackson Christian (12)7-01562
2. Middle Tennessee Christian (3)6-11441
3. Friendship Christian (1)6-11303
4. FIrst Assembly Christian5-1734
5. Trinity Christian Academy5-1725

Others receiving votes: Rosemark Academy 52. Columbia Academy 7. DCA 6.

Division II – Class 2A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Franklin Road Academy (7)7-01481
2. Knoxville Webb (4)7-01393
3. CPA (5)6-11322
4. Boyd Buchanan7-01214
5. Davidson Academy6-1825

Others receiving votes: Lausanne Collegiate 18.

Division II – Class 3A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. McCallie (16)7-01601
2. Baylor6-11372
3. MUS6-11313
4. Ensworth5-21104
5. Lipscomb Academy2-4535

Others receiving votes: Knoxville Catholic 25. CBHS 24.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland.