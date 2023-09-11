The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 11, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Bradley Central (10)4-01721
2. Oakland (7)3-11652
3. Brentwood4-01393
4. Germantown (1)4-01324
5. Mt. Juliet4-0838
6. Maryville2-2775
7. Bartlett3-1619
8. Riverdale2-2347
9. Bearden1-22610
10. Cleveland3-118NR

Others receiving votes: Collierville 17. Farragut 14. Siegel 12. Ravenwood 11. William Blount 8. Green Hill 7. Jefferson County 6. Gallatin 4. Houston 2. Clarksville 1. Whitehaven 1.

Division I – Class 5A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Knoxville West (18)4-01801
2. Henry County3-11432
3. Centennial4-01355
4. Nolensville4-01243
5. Oak Ridge3-0987
6. Page3-1866
7. Southwind4-059NR
8. Munford3-1444
9. Powell2-2338
10. Beech2-231T9

Others receiving votes: Walker Valley 23. Knoxville Halls 12. Hendersonville 11. East Hamilton 5. Rhea County 3. Sevier County 1. Hillsboro 1. McMinn County 1.

Division I – Class 4A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Pearl-Cohn (15)4-01771
2. Upperman (1)4-01364
2. Elizabethton (1)4-01363
4. Greeneville (1)2-01312
5. Hardin County4-01155
6. Stone Memorial4-0806
7. Haywood County3-1567
8. Crockett County4-0519
9. Red Bank3-1408
10. Macon County3-12710

Others receiving votes: Anderson County 13. Loudon 12. Marshall County 9. Obion County 4. Carter 2. Gibbs 1.

Division I – Class 3A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Alcoa (18)3-01801
2. East Nashville4-01572
3. Dyersburg4-01453
4. Meigs County4-01234
5. Gatlinburg-Pittman3-1985
6. Giles County2-2548
7. Kingston3-15210
8. Covington2-2499
9. Sequatchie County3-1467
10. Chuckey-Doak3-1456

Others receiving votes: Sweetwater 13. Ripley 7. McMinn Central 6. Westview 5. White House-Heritage 4. Watertown 4. Raleigh Egypt 2.

Division I – Class 2A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Riverside (13)3-1165T1
2. Milan (3)4-0151T1
3. East Robertson (2)4-01433
4. York Institute4-01204
5. Marion County4-01115
6. Lewis County4-0776
7. Huntingdon2-1658
8. Fairley4-0589
9. Mt. Pleasant4-04510
10. Smith County3-1337

Others receiving votes: Hampton 9. Loretto 4. South Greene 4. Westmoreland 2. Monterey 1. Waverly 1. Bledsoe County 1.

Division I – Class 1A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. South Pittsburg (13)4-01751
2. Dresden (5)4-01662
3. Coalfield4-01283
4. Moore County4-01205
5. McKenzie3-11114
6. Whitwell4-0866
7. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering3-0787
8. Union City2-2508
9. Sale Creek3-1329
10. Gordonsville2-217NR

Others receiving votes: Clay County 10. Cloudland 8. Collinwood 4. Greenback 2. Oliver Springs 2. West Carroll 1.

Division II – Class 1A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Friendship Christian (14)4-01661
2. Jackson Christian (4)4-01612
3. Middle Tennessee Christian4-01493
4. DCA3-11144
5. Trinity Christian Academy2-1545

Others receiving votes: First Assembly Christian 31. Rosemark Academy 19. Nashville Christian School 12. Franklin Grace Christian Academy 8. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 6.

Division II – Class 2A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Franklin Road Academy (7)4-01681
2. CPA (8)3-11632
3. KnoxvilleWebb(3)4-01393
4. Boyd Buchanan4-01074
5. Chattanooga Christian3-1725

Others receiving votes: Davidson Academy 47. Lausanne Collegiate 18. University-Jackson 6.

Division II – Class 3A

SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. McCallie (11)4-01731
2. Baylor (6)3-11612
3. Ensworth (1)4-01403
4. MUS4-0924
5. Father Ryan4-080NR

Others receiving votes: Lipscomb Academy 61. Brentwood Academy 7. Knoxville Catholic 6.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; The Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin.